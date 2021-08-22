DPRating Market Cap Hits $1.09 Million (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. DPRating has a market cap of $1.09 million and $37,381.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00057772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.83 or 0.00826302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00047872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00105255 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.