Dragon Coins Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $116.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.78 or 0.00825545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00047885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00105103 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.