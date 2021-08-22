Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) versus Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Financial Analysis

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) and Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dream Finders Homes and Tri Pointe Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75 Tri Pointe Homes 1 2 4 0 2.43

Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.38%. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus target price of $25.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.35%. Given Tri Pointe Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tri Pointe Homes is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Tri Pointe Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 1.78 $79.09 million N/A N/A Tri Pointe Homes $3.25 billion 0.82 $282.21 million $2.26 10.35

Tri Pointe Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Finders Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Tri Pointe Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A Tri Pointe Homes 10.55% 17.21% 9.49%

Summary

Tri Pointe Homes beats Dream Finders Homes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia. The Financial Services segment comprises of its TRI Pointe Connect mortgage financing operations and its TRI Pointe Assurance title services operations. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Incline Village, NV.

