DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $144.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DSDVY. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.55 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DSV Panalpina A/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.28.

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $124.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.16. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $126.13.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DSV Panalpina A/S (DSDVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.