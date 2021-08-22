DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $128.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.23.

NYSE:DTE opened at $121.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $121.85.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,458,000 after purchasing an additional 356,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,465,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,454,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,179,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

