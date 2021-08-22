Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

