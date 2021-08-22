Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,243,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $107.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.38. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

