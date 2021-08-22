Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,941. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

