Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.62.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $107.21 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.