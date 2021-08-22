Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 71,616 Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,136,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 128,310 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 622,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNL stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNL. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

