Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 36,443 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

