Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,482. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $188.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $192.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

