Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,377 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

