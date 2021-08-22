Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 17,230 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,230 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in News were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC increased its position in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at $3,730,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in News by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 224,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in News by 9.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 143,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in News by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.53. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

