Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,094 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,449,000 after purchasing an additional 169,533 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after acquiring an additional 561,782 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after acquiring an additional 112,476 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

BlackLine stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.98. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.45 and a twelve month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $1,049,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,912,932.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $518,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,175. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

