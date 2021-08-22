Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $1.19 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SON. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,907,000 after buying an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 54.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after buying an additional 295,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 128,679 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.27. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

SON has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

