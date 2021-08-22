Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post sales of $220.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.84 million and the highest is $224.00 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $168.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $912.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $908.00 million to $918.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. Barclays boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynatrace has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.89, a P/E/G ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

