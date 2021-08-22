Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 647 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,327,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,159,000 after buying an additional 235,548 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 583,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after buying an additional 191,916 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SKX opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $237,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $927,900. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

