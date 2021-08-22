Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 460 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Voya Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VOYA. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of VOYA opened at $64.20 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $587,160. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

