Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 526 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FMR LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 120.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.