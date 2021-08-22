Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $123.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

