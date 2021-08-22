Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $34,000 Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 74.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in RPM International in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 43.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in RPM International in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 19.9% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

RPM International stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.64.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

