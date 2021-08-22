Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,300,000 after buying an additional 584,559 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2,666.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 518,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 500,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,764,000 after buying an additional 371,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,236,000 after buying an additional 239,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

