Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $154.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of EXP traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.58. 327,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,383. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.43. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $155.80.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,507,042.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,463 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.