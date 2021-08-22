EagleX Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. EagleX has a total market cap of $16,351.97 and approximately $87.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EagleX has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00055760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00130152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.10 or 0.00158221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,630.55 or 0.99797242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.71 or 0.00918768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.99 or 0.06612005 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling EagleX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

