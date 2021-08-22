EasyFi Hits Market Cap of $19.55 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for $7.74 or 0.00015843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $19.55 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.88 or 0.00818284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047942 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002060 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.