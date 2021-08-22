Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.67. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $19.65.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
