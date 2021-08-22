Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Up 13.5% in July

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

