Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Up 13.5% in July

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
Read More: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.