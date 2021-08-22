Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0378 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of ENX opened at $12.73 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $13.05.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.