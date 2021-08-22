Ellaism (ELLA) Trading Down 21.9% This Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $69,998.40 and approximately $41.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.34 or 0.06624236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00139268 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

