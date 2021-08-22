Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC raised their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.68.

ERJ stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.85. Embraer has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,057,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 15.0% in the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,494,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 105.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,304,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after buying an additional 668,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

