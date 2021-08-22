Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.47. Employers reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE EIG opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $43.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Employers by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Employers by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 97,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Employers by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,132,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Employers by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 109,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

