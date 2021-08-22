Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Encompass Health by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Encompass Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Encompass Health by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

EHC opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.12. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

