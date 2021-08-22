Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 97,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,006,000. Airbnb accounts for 3.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $4,682,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 361,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,000,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,622,695 shares of company stock valued at $526,362,343. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $143.70. 2,996,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,800,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Bank of America cut their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

