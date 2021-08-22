Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after buying an additional 875,180 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,034,000 after buying an additional 861,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after buying an additional 731,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,708. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

