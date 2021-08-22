Engenco Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EGN)

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.29.
About Engenco
