Entain’s (ENT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Entain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,930.71 ($25.22).

LON ENT traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,849 ($24.16). 2,495,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,901. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,843.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.83 billion and a PE ratio of 79.02. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,999.80 ($26.13).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

