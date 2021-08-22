Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $298 million-$300.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $293.93 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.350 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

ENV stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. 239,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.98. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Earnings History and Estimates for Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.