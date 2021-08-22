Equinor ASA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,817 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 821% compared to the average volume of 306 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC set a $19.76 price target on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

EQNR opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.26%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

