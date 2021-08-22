Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.