Ergo Hits Market Cap of $465.08 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $465.08 million and $7.82 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $14.53 or 0.00029803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,747.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.59 or 0.06612792 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $671.85 or 0.01378222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00378461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00138138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.99 or 0.00580526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.46 or 0.00341477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.00322933 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

