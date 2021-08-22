Estate Counselors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 80.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,950 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $1,192,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 129,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,597. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.47. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

