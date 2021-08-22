Estate Counselors LLC Trims Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $230,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $392,000.

TFLO remained flat at $$50.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,924. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

