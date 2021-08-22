Ether Kingdoms Token Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 84.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $53,466.49 and $34.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.00810771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00047716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00101769 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars.

