Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRI. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,470. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Everi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 157,580 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Everi by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 52,951 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,104,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $21.96 on Friday. Everi has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Everi will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

