EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Insider Elyse Neumeier Sells 1,691 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $32,399.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,467.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 30.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 284,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EverQuote by 599.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 257,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 215,098 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 17.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP lifted its stake in EverQuote by 63.6% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.