Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 million-$12.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 million.

Shares of MRAM stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.63. 54,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,979. The company has a market cap of $108.51 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.62. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%.

In related news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,228.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,241 shares in the company, valued at $63,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 6,770 shares of company stock valued at $39,031 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Everspin Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Everspin Technologies worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.