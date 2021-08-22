Evolution Mining Limited (EVN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on September 27th

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

