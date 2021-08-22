Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,521 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences comprises approximately 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $43,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,662,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,811. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.