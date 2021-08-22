Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 35.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 37.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 34,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $134.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.17. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $142.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

